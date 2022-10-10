A new printing business has opened in Newport Market and is the second unit in Newport for Print Pro UK.

Matthew Healey grew up in Pill and started his Print Pro UK business in 2016 from his bedroom before moving it into his garage at his home in Ridgeway.

After that he worked from a log cabin built in his garden, before moving to Unit 36 on Enterprise Way. Now he has opened a shop in Newport Market and doesn’t plan to stop there.

He said: “I wanted a bigger unit with a retail type showroom. There was nothing close within Newport and that space became available at the market.

Matthew Healey

Matthew Healey brings Print UK to Newport Market. Picture: Matthew Healey

"I wanted to be part of the market community. I opened a retail space in the market for the opportunity to attract more customers and keep my unit at Enterprise Way.”

Print Pro UK is located at the former beauty stall Be flawless with Sarah, and will sell Hallowe'en pyjamas, Christmas pyjamas, family pyjamas and matching items.

The family business, run by Matthew, his sister Sophie and wife Jade, is now open to the public but will have a mini launch on October 21.

As well as personal prints the shop offers services for workwear, sportswear, embroidery, business cards, flyers, and banners.

He added: “I want to attract more workwear customers. I want to sit down with them and show them how to print a logo and then they can order from there.

Matthew Healey

Some of the items that will be sold at the market. Picture: Matthew Healey

“I have already spoken to a few retailers at the market, they want to buy some workwear and its easier for me to be in the market to get some printed clothing.

“As a business you’re not going to tackle the current climate unless you really put yourself out there more and more people are getting to know me at the unit.

Newsquest

The new stall is next door to the plant-based food shop. Picture: Newsquest

“It will be good at the market, and I want to get up there and look for customers, I want to have a mini launch with goodie bags and a little competition to give away prizes.”