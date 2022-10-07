Thousands of important travel documents will expire this year, and Brits are being warned it could cost you money while on holiday.

European Health Insurance Cards (Ehics) allow holidaymakers who fall ill or need to receive treatment abroad to get medical care for free or at a reduced cost in certain countries.

Millions of Ehics are due to expire in the next 12 months, with more than 600,000 running out before the end of the year.

Once the Ehics have expired, you will need to apply for a UK Global Health Insurance Card (Ghic), since Ehics are no longer available since post Brexit.

Ghics are available free of charge and, like Ehics, allow card holders to receive medical treatment abroad in certain countries, at a reduced cost or for free.

Without a card, holidaymakers will have to pay full price for treatment if it is not covered by their insurance.

EU member states and Switzerland offer free or reduced cost medical treatment to Ghic holders.

Consumer experts Which? say the average processing time for a Ghic application was 20 working days at the end of September and can be used up to six months before an Ehic expires.

The cards are only used for necessary treatment and are not used for non-urgent care, they are therefore not an outright replacement for travel insurance.

You can apply for a Ghic here.

You’ll need to provide your:

full name

address

date of birth

National Insurance or NHS number (England and Wales)

CHI number (Scotland)

Health and Care number (Northern Ireland)

Which? explains that sometimes, even with the cards, people will be expected to pay for their treatment in full, but the Ghics mean they can claim a refund at a later date.