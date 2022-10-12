A NEW home decor business has opened in Newport city centre after a successful period in the revamped indoor market.

N-Scents candles has moved into a new store in Commercial Street - and has changed its name to Cosy Home Boutique.

After six successful months in Newport Market, it was time to expand the growing business into a bigger unit.

Owner Natalie Arr said: “We outgrew the store in the market and the opportunity came up for a shop on Commercial Street. It’s in a prime location and we looked at it as it is near to Primark, Greggs and Friars Walk.

N-Scents

N-Scents candles and gifts stall at the market. Picture: N-Scents Candles & Gifts

“After doing our research, there is a lot more footfall and loads of people going through that end of town so for us it was a good move.”

Cosy Home Boutique will sell home décor such as homeware, plaques and candles with Christmas products after Hallowe'en.

The store changed its name from N-Scents to Cosy Home Boutique after expanding its home range.

Ms Arr added: “We started making the candles ourselves, but there was the potential to grow that into a bigger home range.

“Sticking to the candle name didn’t cover the umbrella that we wanted, we kept the name as our candle brand, but we wanted to be more versatile in what we wanted to do.

Newsquest

Inside the new Cosy Boutique Store on Commercial Street. Picture: Newsquest

“It only opened yesterday, and we have had quite a few people through the door, and the good thing is we already have a good online following from the candle business.

“We have customers coming back to us and yesterday we saw new customers, which was nice.

“Going forward we are going to expand further into the rest of the shop as we are only using half of the space now.

“It’s a risk we took in the current climate but we are not concerned at the moment as we have been doing local craft markets for the past two years.”