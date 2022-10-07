GWENT Police have confirmed that they have found no criminal offences after bone fragments were discovered in Newport.

The bone fragments were found in St Woolos Cemetery at 12.55pm on Thursday, September 29, in an area not designated for burial.

Police have completed their investigation at the scene and forensic examination of the fragments have been completed.

The identity of the person that the bone fragments belonged to has not been publicly disclosed.

Superintendent Vicki Townsend said: "While the results confirm the bones as human remains, we can confirm that this is no longer a criminal investigation.

"Officers have spoken to the next of kin who are receiving support from specialist officers.

"I understand that those with loved ones buried at the cemetery or residents living nearby may have had concerns about our presence at the site and the nature of our enquiries.

"I’d like to thank the communities in Newport for their support and understanding during this operation.

"We will be handing any further investigation at the cemetery over to Newport City Council."