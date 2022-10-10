A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with fraud allegations relating to a company based in Cwmbran called Uproots Technology Ltd.

Alexandra Carnell, 36, was granted bail after a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between January 1, 2017 and March 1, 2019.

There are seven counts.

The defendant, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, is due to appear before the crown court on November 3.