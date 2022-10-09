A plumber has suggested keeping your heating on for long periods could actually save you money.

The average annual household energy bill rose from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 from October 1 under the Government’s recently announced energy price guarantee.

According to Government figures, the typical bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a typical semi-detached house and £1,750 for someone living in a purpose-built flat.

It’s one of many ways Brits will see their finances stretched further this winter amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

As people look for ways to cut costs, @FrazerHoehle, a plumber by trade who runs his own firm, shares tips with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Although his tip won’t work for all households, Frazer suggests some people could save money by keeping the heating on at all times at a more cost-effective temperature.

It all boils down to misconceptions over how long certain systems will take to both heat up and cool down, and how much energy is uses.

TikTok plumber reveals how you could save money on energy bills

He said: “This is quite a big one that’s up for debate - how you should set your heating.

“A lot of people time their heating to come on at a certain temperature or time.

“In my opinion the most cost effective way of heating my home is to set a target temperature between 17 and 19 degrees.

“When it drops below that by a degree or so, it’ll bump up and heat it up.

“But at that point the heating system is already warm so it’s using very little energy.

“If your heating is constantly kicking off it’s always cooling down and so it takes more energy to bring it back up to temperature.

“But you could have it at a nice comfortable temperature all the time.”

As Frazer clarifies, the tip won’t work for all homes and may differ based on your boiling system.

If you’re unsure whether this advice will work for you, then it may be worth contacting an expert or local plumber to clarify if it would work based on your home system.