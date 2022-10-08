CULINARY delights returned to Newport today after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The Newport Food Festival is back, with the city centre once again becoming the place to be for foodies in the area.

Traders travelled to the city from far and wide to showcase the best in food and drink from across the city and the wider region (special mention to the Bulgarian pastries).

There were also live chef demonstrations with local chefs displaying their culinary wares in the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.

Chefs appearing included Hywel Jones, patron of the festival and executive head chef at Restaurant Hywel Jones, at the Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa.

Other chefs included - Anil Karhadkar, head chef at Curry on the Curve; James Davies, head chef at Horton’s Coffee House; and Steve White, head chef at the Mercure Hotel.

The city centre was a hive of activity throughout the day as crowds flocked to try sweet treats, savoury snacks and tasty tipples.

Since the inaugural event in 2010, the Newport Food Festival has been an event eagerly marked on the calendars of foodies across the country.

For more pictures from the event, click here