POLICE are appealing for information to find a man who has been reported as missing.
Gezim Bushi, 29, was last seen at on January 16 in the Pontypool area and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200018111.
You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Mr Bushi is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.
