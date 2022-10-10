A GRANDFATHER from Cwmbran has been left "devastated" after his sole form of transport and independence was stolen from outside his home.

Michael Gulliford is 86 years old and lives in Llantarnam, near Cwmbran.

He relies on his mobility scooter to get around.

However, he awoke on Saturday morning to find it had been stolen from outside his home.

The family believe it was taken in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Gulliford's granddaughter, Katy Lea, said: "He can no longer walk unaided.

"This scooter is his life, without this he can't go anywhere.

"He is devastated this is the only independence he has."

The scooter, which has the recognisable personalised number plate 'GULLY', was attached to the house with chains which were cut during the theft.

However, Mr Gulliford still has the keys and the scooter's charger.

"Not really sure, without these, how much use it is to anyone else," Ms Lea said.

"Due to his health, the scooter is essential for him to be able to attend doctors appointments and pop to the local shop.

"He is heartbroken."

Ms Lea appealed to the person who took the scooter to "please just do the right and decent thing and return it and nothing further will be said".

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.