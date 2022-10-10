Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Blake Munday was born on September 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 2oz. His parents are Lisa Stone and David Munday, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Zara, 12, Darcie, nine, Seren, eight, Kai, seven, Tyler, six, and Tate, three.

Cora Jane Vokes was born on August 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Laurie and Marc Vokes, of Pontllanfraith. Her big brothers are James, 15, and Jacob, nine. Mum Laurie said: "We found out we were having baby number three just before Christmas 2021. We were adamant we were going to have a surprise after having two boys but the 20 week scan came and we had to know what the gender was. We were over the moon to find out we were having a little girl and so were our families - there was loads of tears of joy."

Skyla-blue Rose was born a week early on August 10, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Kate Tinklin and Jacques Harding, of Risca, and her siblings are Hunter-rhiley, four, and River-jay, 15 months.

Leo Gareth Ian Davies was born almost six weeks early on September 10, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb. His parents are Vanessa Davis and Callum Davies and his siblings are Astrid, nine, Caiden-James, five, Richie, four, and Marcie, one.

William Seb Vincent was born on September 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb. His parents are Paul Vincent and Kate Lloyd, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, and his siblings are Daisy, 13, and Harry, 10.