NEWPORT and the wider Gwent area remains one of the safest places to live in Wales, a police chief has said - despite 10 murders, attempted murders or violent deaths so far this year.

That is according to Gwent Police chief superintendent Carl Williams.

Figures from data.police.uk suggest that incidences of violent crime in Newport have risen significantly.

There have also been a number of high profile violent deaths across Gwent this year.

However, Gwent Police chief superintendent Carl Williams points to the fact that increases in these kinds of crimes are being experienced across the country.

“The figures for violent crime and sexual offences have risen nationally," he said.

“This is in part due to better reporting and more media attention meaning people feel more confident in making reports and are better informed about this type of crime.

“While our service is no exception these rises, the numbers in Newport, and Gwent as a whole, remain low and we remain one of the safest places to live in Wales."

The reported rise in violent crime in central Newport is linked to drug dealing, a senior police officer has said as he revealed details of a current operation to target those responsible.

City councillors were told recently of an increase in reports of "lower-level" violence affecting the city centre and communities on the eastern side of the River Usk.

In response, Gwent Police has launched Operation Clinton, and for the past few months has been targeting the culprits behind the trend.

Chief inspector John Davies told Newport councillors he could only share limited details of an ongoing police operation, but added that "an awful lot of this lower-level violence is linked to small-scale drugs supply".

The force had made "some arrests" and was pursuing "some investigations" as part of Operation Clinton.

Statistics from data.police.uk show that the number of reports of violence and sexual crime in Newport in August this year was up by more than 200 compared to the same time period last year.

“In the summer months, like August, we know that more people are out and about and also enjoying themselves and this can lead to seasonal fluctuations around reporting," Mr Williams said.

“Newport has higher crime figures, compared with the rest of Gwent, because it is a city with a higher population.

“The national trend is that cities with higher populations create the opportunity for more crime to be committed, and Newport is no different to this.

“We’re seeing a return to previous crime levels following a drop during the pandemic, and we’re always working to improve the reporting and recording of all crime types."

High profile violent crimes this year

(Mari O'Flynn, Susan Moore and Andrew Nicholas)

There have been nearly ten incidents of murder, attempted murder or violent death across Gwent this year.

The Argus has reported on a number of such incidents over the year to date.

May

In May, Newport 79-year-old Mari O'Flynn was found dead at her home in Bettws.

An investigation was launched by Gwent Police and Simon Parks, 51, was charged with Ms O'Flynn's murder.

Mr Parks, of no fixed abode, was given a potential trial date of November 14 at the city’s crown court with the case expected to last between 10 and 15 days.

July

In July, Andrew Nicholas, from Poole, was found unresponsive in Monnow Street, Monmouth.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

His death prompted a police investigation, and one man was charged with manslaughter.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, appeared in court in September charged with the manslaughter of Mr Nicholas.

However, the case was adjourned as the defendant was unrepresented by a barrister because of a strike over legal aid fees.

The judge listed November 10 for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place.

Also in July, two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Griffithstown.

A 53-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment after suffering injuries to his head and chest.

A 52-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Later that month, both men were released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Again in July, Richard Marc Ash was found dead at a property in Elliots Town, New Tredegar.

Rebecca Press, 31, from Caerphilly is accused of the murder of the 57-year-old.

She denied the charge and an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Michelle Chapman on the same date.

Press, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, is due to stand trial on January 9.

August

In August, Susan Moore from Cwmbran died following reports of a suspected assault.

The 53-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

Andrew Simon Jenkins, of Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court later that month, charged with Ms Moore's murder.

A second man, aged 45, was also arrested on suspicion of murde and was later released on bail.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on November 25, with an estimated two-week trial set to begin on February 27, 2023.

Also in August, Carl Ball was discovered by Gwent Police outside a property in Heron Way, Newport and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Andrew Gareth Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, appeared in court charged with the murder of the 51-year-old.

Southwood appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke who remanded him in custody pending a bail application.

A second man, aged 27, was also arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on conditional bail.

That same month, a man was found dead at the old Sainsbury's site in Newport, prompting a police investigation.

A 46-year-old man was found dead in the Shaftesbury area of the city.

The police said the death was "unexplained".

September

In September, Richard Dean Thompson was found unresponsive at Tewkesbury Walk in Newport.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment but later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he died of his injuries.

Jamie Garwood, 33, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, Newport, is accused of killing Mr Thompson.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on December 9.

October

This month, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found unresponsive near Ebbw Vale.

Gwent Police recieved a report that a 41-year-old man from the Merthyr area had been found unresponsive in Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale.

A 29-year-old man from the Merthyr area was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nationally, the drivers and causes of these violent offences "can be incredibly varied and complex", according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

There is "good evidence", they say, that when done effectively, hotspot patrols can have a sustained impact on violence reduction.

A spokesman for the NPCC said: "There is no place or excuse for this violence and we recognise what a devastating impact it has within communities.

“We will continue to support forces in responding to all violent crime, reassuring communities that the police are there to keep them safe.

“Officers are committed to engaging in proactive activity, along with partner law enforcement agencies, to prevent serious violence from taking place.

"This includes using a range of tactics, like increased patrols in knife crime hotspots, the use of targeted intelligence led stop and search and targeting those involved in the supply of drugs and other serious crimes.”

What's being done in Gwent?





“Our commitment is to support all victims of crimes and we’re determined to keep our streets as free from crime as possible," Mr Williams said.

“We want to remind people of the important role that the public plays in helping us tackle crime.

“Its important people affected by these issues come forward and help us. If you feel more comfortable making a report anonymously to a partner agency, there are plenty of options available to do so.

“We would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of crime to come forward in the knowledge that we will support them and treat them with care and respect.”