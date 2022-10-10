UNIVERSITY sudents coming to live in Newport have a lot to look forward to, according to a Bristol website.

Renowned food and music critic Mark Taylor has written for Bristol World that University of the West of England (UWE) students coming to live in the city of Newport "may learn to love the place a lot quicker than they first thought".

A total of 127 UWE students have their digs in Newport rather than across the river.

However, Bristol World says that Newport has "shaken off its old image and has finally become the vibrant city it always wanted to be".

"In the late 1980s, the Newport Centre used to attract bigger and better bands than Bristol venues," Mr Taylor writes.

"I remember seeing a memorable show from R.E.M. and I was also there when The Smiths played, although that show was stopped after half an hour when Morrissey was dragged into the crowd, injured and ended up in Royal Gwent Hospital."

Fast forward to today, he says, and "it’s all change".

He mentions the new development of the "tired and dated" Newport Centre, the revamped Newport Market and the already award-winning eateries such as Gem42.

"OK, it’s a lot smaller than Bristol," he says.

"But those students residing across the channel may soon have more to worry about than the tiring and expensive daily commute to lectures at UWE.

"They may suddenly find their UWE friends asking if there’s a spare sofa at their digs after a great night out."