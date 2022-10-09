YESTERDAY'S food festival in Newport saw nearly the whole city turning out to sample some of the best food the region has to offer.

Traders travelled to the city from far and wide to showcase the best in food and drink from across the city and the wider region (special mention to the Bulgarian pastries).

Footage shot by Ollie Barnes shows the general atmosphere at yesterday's event

There were also live chef demonstrations with local chefs displaying their culinary wares in the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.

Since the inaugural event in 2010, the Newport Food Festival has been an event eagerly marked on the calendars of foodies across the country.

For more pictures from the event, click here