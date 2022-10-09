POLICEs are concerned for the welfare of a missing Newport man - with the publlic warned not to approach him.
Jonathan Dewhurst, 40, was last seen in the Newport area at around midnight on Thursday, October 6 and Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 5’10” tall and has shoulder length dark hair.
He was last seen wearing black cow print trousers and a black zip jacket.
Mr Dewhurst has links to the Lydney area.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach him but to call 101 quoting 2200338874 with any information on his whereabouts.
"You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Jonathan is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."
