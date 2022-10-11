A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SCOTT READ, 45, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Edlogan Way, Cwmbran, on May 2.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

AIDEN SILBURN, 30, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at The Walk, Ebbw Vale, on September 9.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £240 surcharge.

LEWIS PROSSER, 30, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

DANIEL PHILLIPS, 41, of Argyle Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Blaina on September 10.

He was fined £650 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £260 surcharge.

SIAN URRUTIA, 40, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN HUNTER, 29, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN GLYNN, 32, of The Haldens, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the Coldra roundabout, Newport, on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELVIN JAMES TARLING, 55, of Pentwyn Terrace, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW WATKINS, 54, of Laburnum Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN PIWNIK, 36, of Plum Tree Road, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M48 in Chepstow on September 7.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.