Martin Lewis has provided some helpful advice to those worrying about rising energy bills.

The MoneySavingExpert was on Good Morning Britain this morning as he tried to help people save money amid soaring energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

During his appearance, Martin took to Twitter to explain how you can work out how much an appliance is costing you to run.

He said: “How to calculate energy cost of an appliance:

“1. Find its wattage

“2. Know 1000W is a Kilowatt (kW)

“3. You pay roughly 34p per kW per hour

“So 100W (a tenth of a kW) appliance on for two hours is 3.4p an hour x 2 = 6.8p.”

On his Good Morning Britain appearance this morning, Mr Lewis offered his thoughts on reports the Government had ruled out running an energy-saving campaign.

He said: “The idea of an information campaign is not that it is a pull campaign that has to bring people in.

“We need a push campaign that goes out and reaches people with the messages.

“There are many questions I get all, like should I have the heating on all day, should you only turn it on when you need.

“It is a really interesting debate, in short only have it on when you need though there are some circumstances to have it on all day.

“There are lots of things that we could be doing. I’ve made a living out of the fact lots of people don’t have this information and don’t find it easy to get to.

“We absolutely, when we are in a position where there is a risk to energy security, which is a posh way of saying that there might have to be blackouts this winter, to not be going out there and saying here are some simple things you can do to cut your energy usage that are beneficial to your pocket, to the environment and to society, I struggle to see that as paternalistic.”

Cost of living support for energy bills

Government support is available to help people pay their energy bills.

Households will start receiving money off their energy bills from October, with the discount made in six instalments.

A discount of £66 will be applied to energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.

Further Government support includes a £650 one-off cost-of-living payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits.