THOUSANDS of people are expected to gather in Newport next month when the city starts the festive season with fun, fireworks, and the Christmas lights switch-on.

Countdown to Christmas will feature live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a fireworks display.

Organised by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) - in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk shopping centre and Newport City Radio - Countdown to Christmas will mirror the BID’s successful previous events, with the main stage based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 3pm to 5.15pm.

Last year’s event attracted more than 8,000 more people into the city centre compared with an average Saturday, the BID said, and it will be hoped the turnout will be similarly high this time around.

Big-name musical acts will be on stage during the day along with local artists, and a special celebrity guest will be helping the city’s mayor, Cllr Martyn Kellaway, push the button to light up the city centre for the festive season.

Fairground rides will be dotted along the riverfront and Commercial Street, and the event will culminate with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm, followed by the fireworks display at 5.15pm.

Newport Countdown to Christmas fireworks. Picture: Newport Now BID

Newport Now BID chairman Zep Bellavia said: “We are absolutely delighted to be delivering another Countdown to Christmas event for the businesses and people of Newport.

“As usual, we will be offering something for all the family and Countdown to Christmas marks the official start of the festive trading period for the city centre. There has never been a more important Christmas to go out and support your local businesses.

“We are sure families from across Newport and beyond will again visit the city centre for what promises to be a fantastic event packed with surprises.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said: “This year’s Countdown to Christmas event promises to be a great start to the festive season.

“It will also be a big boost for local businesses and that is extremely important at this challenging time. I hope people will ‘shop local’ to support our retailers, restaurants, bars and leisure this Christmas.

“Last year, thousands of people came together to make it a very special occasion and I’m sure it will be the same this year. Many thanks to Newport Now and all those involved in organising and supporting the event.”

Friars Walk centre director, Simon Pullen, said: “Countdown to Christmas always generates a fantastic atmosphere in the city centre, and we’re delighted to be sponsoring the fireworks display which will help launch Newport into the festive season in style! This year we have new Christmas lights in Friars Walk, including a giant reindeer in John Frost Square which we’re excited to unveil at the event.

“Friars Walk will also be running a special Santa experience again this year. Our ‘Santa’s Studio’ was so popular last year that we’ll be bringing it back in December, with local families meeting Santa ‘virtually’ as he beams in from the North Pole! All proceeds will be donated to local charity, so do keep an eye on our website for more information soon!”

Newport City Radio managing director Ian Lamsdale said: “It's more important than ever to support our local musicians.

“We're grateful to Newport Now for allowing us at Newport City Radio to showcase developing talent and host the first hour of festivities. Please head down from the start to help us make some noise.”

More details about the event – including the special celebrity guest and other musical performers – will be revealed over the next few weeks.