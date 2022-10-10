A NEW Welsh-language nursery could be set up at an office block in Rogerstone, if plans are approved by Newport City Council.

The planning application proposes a Welsh language nursery in Wern Business Centre, located in the industrial estate near the Tiny Rebel brewery.

The design and access statement describes the area as “thriving”, as it changes from industrial-use to a community.

Up to 100 children could sign up to the nursery, with the building having a capacity of 50 children at one time.

The site is currently used by children and parents, with Tots-Play company located on the ground floor of the building. According to the design and access statement there is “no history of problems”.

The nursery will be open from 7.30am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and will employ 10 members of staff.

A 5mph speed limit and a one-way system are to be adopted for those driving to the nursery – if plans are approved.

Sixteen car parking spaces are proposed as part of the scheme, five for staff and 11 for pick-up and drop-offs. Five bike storage spaces are also proposed.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the council’s planning department, unless its called in to the planning committee.

The full plans can be viewed here: https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=details&keyVal=RII3ZSLCFQB00