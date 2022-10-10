A WOMAN ruined a Jubilee street party after she exposed herself, headbutted and punched another woman before returning to the event with a knife.

Sarah Evans had mixed methadone and vodka before she joined celebrations in Gwent this summer marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 45-year-old became violent soon after going to the gathering at around 4pm on June 5 in Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly.

“Before the defendant turned up it seems that everybody was having a good time,” prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court.

“She began to expose herself by pulling her top down and took hold of an umbrella and when approached by a number of members of the public and told to either calm down or leave she turned violent.

“The defendant headbutted and punched one woman and grabbed another lady by the throat and eventually she was pulled off by another woman and taken to a nearby football field in order to calm down.”

Mr Bennett added: “Foolishly she returned to the scene about 15 minutes later.

“By then she was in possession of a kitchen knife and was approached and told to leave and produced the knife and confronted that member of the public with the knife and lunged towards her.

“Luckily the blow didn’t make contact and she was eventually overpowered and put to the ground.

“People then surrounded her and she was disarmed.”

The police were called and Evans was arrested.

When she was being taken into custody she was spitting blood in the police van.

When the defendant was later questioned she told officers she couldn’t remember anything about the day before after taking methadone and drinking vodka.

Evans, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a knife in public and criminal damage.

Byron Broadstock, representing the defendant, said his client suffered with her mental health and drink and drugs problems.

He added that Evans had herself been assaulted that day but admitted that was only after she had started the trouble.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the defendant: “The consequences of your actions could have been very grave indeed.

“June 5 this year was a day of special celebration, a remarkable celebration, and those who were present when you behaved in this way on Jones Street will remember it not because of its importance in the history of the United Kingdom but because of your behaviour – you spoilt it.”

Evans was sentenced to a 24-month community order and will have to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a 60-day curfew between 7pm and 7am, an 80-day alcohol abstinence order and an exclusion order not to enter Jones Street.

She will have to pay a £95 victim surcharge.