A TORFAEN resident has asked if councillors are required to read Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act.

The 2015 law is supposed to ensure public bodies take into account the lasting impacts of their decisions on the environment and ensure they do not damage the social, economic and cultural well-being of Wales in the future.

Philip Davies used the process, which allows residents to ask pre-submitted questions at council meetings, to enquire if councillors are required to read the act.

In his written question he said he was concerned that buildings completed since the act was passed, and those planned in future, meant the council is failing to uphold the act’s goals of a “healthy eco-system” and supporting biodiversity.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, the council’s cabinet member for economy, skills and

regeneration, said she thanked Mr Davies, who hadn’t attended the council meeting, for his question which “demonstrated his concern for the environment”.

She said the requirements of the act are “embedded” in the planning process and that the council has to follow its Local Development Plan and planning guidance which must comply with Welsh national planning policies.

She also professional planning officers provide advice to the council’s planning committee which is also provided with training.

However the Labour councillor for Croesyceiliog, in Cwmbran, didn’t confirm whether there is any requirement for councillors to read the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

She added she would be “happy” to contact Mr Davies to see if he has any further questions.