TOTTENHAM striker Harry Kane has been announced as the latest celebrity to be reading the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The England captain, 29, will read The Lion Inside written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Field.

It follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar and is a book which Kane chose himself as it is one he has read to his own children.

Speaking on the book Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them.

Harry Kane has read The Lion Inside to his own children (PA)

“They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

The episode will air today - Monday, October 10 - and will coincide with World Mental Health Day, raising awareness of mental health issues.

This year’s theme is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority” which aligns with Kane’s chosen book as it touches on themes of “friendship, confidence and self-esteem”, the BBC said.

Kane becomes the latest well-known figure to have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, alongside the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Steve Carell and Dave Grohl.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first person to sign her story in British Sign Language earlier in the year.