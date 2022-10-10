We are in the midst of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis!

You wouldn’t know though, when the UK government choose to prioritise bankers’ bonuses, protect the profits of energy companies and give tax cuts for the rich.

Here in Wales though, Welsh Government has chosen to support people through this crisis and provide the targeted help to those who need it most.

In this year alone, Welsh Government is providing £1.6bn on targeted support and universal programmes which will put money back in people’s pockets.

This includes an extra £15m for the Discretionary Assistance Fund, a national fuel voucher and heat fund scheme for households on pre-payment meters and almost £4m to help reduce and tackle the causes of food poverty along with supporting community food organisations.

Welsh Labour will continue to take a fairer, more equal approach to supporting people through this crisis. The UK government should prioritise those in most need, instead of the richest.

Changing subjects, it was fantastic to see many Welsh speakers from Newport at the annual Welsh festival Gŵyl Newydd at the Riverfront recently which consisted of arts, music and fun for the whole family.

Since devolution in 1999 Newport's Welsh identity has strengthened and along with it the Welsh language in our city. Our Welsh Labour governments have introduced policies and actions to achieve this progress.

The first ever act to pass in Wales in more than 600 years was the National Assembly for Wales Act 2012 making the Welsh language an official language here in Wales.

As a long time learner myself, I’ve seen the increasing popularity in the uptake in the learning of the language, especially locally through coffee mornings held across the area from Caldicot to Maindee.

It’s also wonderful to know that many families moving into our city from outside are embracing the learning of Welsh and many now even sending their children to Welsh medium schools.

With our Cymraeg 2050 strategy, Welsh Labour’s ambitions are to see a continuing strengthening of the language - and that's why I welcome the Minister of Education’s new announcement to provide free Welsh courses to 18 to 25 year olds and make it accessible to all our young people.

Everyone in Wales should have the opportunity to learn Welsh and experience the rich cultural and social benefits it brings.