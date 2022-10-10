A DRUG dealer involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

When Ross Appleby, 29, from Newport, was arrested he was caught with drugs and a big bundle of cash.

The defendant was jailed for three years at Cardiff Crown Court.

Appleby pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The defendant has previous convictions for assault.

After Appleby was sentenced, Police Constable Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Ross Appleby and hopefully this acts as a warning against others who are tempted to engage in such criminality.

“He was arrested after officers found a quantity of class A drugs in his possession, along with a large sum of money, which was seized.

“The defendant is now serving a custodial sentence for his part in the supply of drugs as well as the loss of the illicit profits made as a result.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our society, we will continue to target anyone involved in drug supply.

"We encourage people to continue to report any such concerns so we can take action.”