A MAN is to on trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving.
Mark Bond, 31, of Tillery Road, Abertillery, denied committing the alleged offence on High Street, Blaina, in a Ford Transit van on August 14.
He is due to stand trial on March 15, 2023 with a time estimate of two days.
Bond was remanded in custody after he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
