A PAEDOPHILE who built up a “foul collection” of child abuse films and pictures –including images of babies – has been jailed.

Daniel Rogers, 40, of Caerleon Road, Newport, had a similar previous conviction from 2015 and underwent a sex offender programme.

But he was back looking at child abuse material and was caught red-handed when police raided his home last December.

Officers found 77 category A images, depicting the most serious kind, 60 at category B and 283 at category C.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “There is distress shown by the children being abused.

“The defendant had clearly been looking for images of this nature.

“He would have known that what he was doing was against the law.

Rogers pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Gareth Williams, representing, said the defendant said his client lived a “very isolated and sad existence”.

His barrister told the court: “He was the carer for his father but he has disowned him because of these proceedings so he is at home nearly all the time.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Rogers: “A search warrant was executed at your home on December 1 last year.

“A number of electronic devices were recovered and they were interrogated and indecent images of children were found.

“Some of the children were very young and visibly distressed by the abuse.

“There were moving images amongst your foul collection and you had obviously searched for them.

“You have a conviction in 2015 for similar offences.

“It is clear that you have a deep-rooted interest in the sexual abuse of children.”

The defendant was jailed for 18 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody.

He was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will have to register as a sex offender for the same period of time.