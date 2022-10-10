THE ninth annual peace procession in Newport to honour the birth of the prophet Mohammed took place on Sunday, October 9.

Organised by Ramia and Al-Noor Mosques, the procession has been held every year since 2012, except in 2020, when it had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

This year, more than 100 people took part in the procession from Al-Noor Mosque on Harrow Road to Ramia Mosque on Commercial Street.

Once the procession finished, the group entered Ramia Mosque for a day of prayers, speeches and celebration.

Javed Mujahid, on of the organisers, said: "Everything went well, it was great.

"We had nice weather - it didn't rain!

"The children are more interested in celebrating the birth and getting dressed up for the occasion.

"Afterwards we had speeches in the mosque and then at the end we had food to celebrate."

There were around 400 people celebrating at Jamia Mosque after the procession.

Children at the event performed nasheeds, which is a type of vocal music or chant similar to hymns.

Following their performance, there was a recital of the Quran before invited scholars gave speeches.