A NEWPORT-BASED accountancy business is showing its support for the South Wales Argus Business Awards by signing up as a category sponsor.

Parker and Co, which is based at Waterside Court, Albany Street, Newport, is sponsoring the Ethical Business of the Year award.

The business, which has the tagline Adventure in Business, is owned by intrepid adventurer Gary Parker.

There is now less than a week until the closing date for entries for this year's awards.

Gwent businesses have until October 16 to make sure they are in with a shot at winning one of the 14 awards up for grabs.

The exclusive invitation-only awards event will take place on November 24 at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

This year the awards are being jointly sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales.

The categories are:

Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales and Newport City Council;

Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Cintec;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent police and crime commissioner;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

Family Business of the Year;

Large Business of the Year (151-plus employees);

SME Business of the Year (10 to 150 employees);

Micro Business of the Year (one to nine employees);

Start Up Business of the Year;

Ethical Business of the Year (sponsored by Parker and Co);

Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution;

Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “With less than a week to go there is still time for businesses from all sectors across Gwent to get their entries in.

"There is a category for everyone and the judges can't wait to get together to put together our shortlist.

"The last few years have been tough for businesses from all sectors and it will be great to be able to get together and celebrate some of the fantastic businesses of all size we have here in Gwent.”

The awards evening will see guests welcomed to a champagne and red carpet reception before the auditorium-style awards ceremony takes place. There will also be a Q&A session with influential business people before the awards are announced.

If you or your business would like to join us as a sponsor of one of the award categories please contact Cathy Parsons, head of events on 07977 967777.