A SNIFFER dog has rumbled criminals trying to smuggle 99 million fags into the country in the single largest seizure of illegal cigarettes EVER at a UK port.

The cigarettes, found in eight containers, were worth about £44 million in unpaid taxes, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

They were found at the port of Hull, East Yorkshire, and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.

SWNS

The import documents had described the containers as carrying birchwood logs, but a Border Force sniffer dog uncovered the haul of illegal tobacco.

A 57-year-old man from South Wales was arrested in July in connection with the seizure and has been released on bail, HMRC said.

Another man from the Birmingham area had been interviewed under caution, with investigations ongoing, it added.

Anthony Usher, deputy director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "This is the single largest seizure of cigarettes ever made at a UK port.

"Our streets would have been flooded with them had they not been discovered.

“We are determined to stamp out tobacco fraud by working closely with partners in the UK and internationally to bring those responsible to justice.

“Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking."

SWNS

Irene Hall from Border Force's northern region said: “Illicit cigarettes are dangerous, harmful and fund organised criminal gangs.

“The officers involved can be proud that this huge interception has stopped illicit cigarettes from entering our communities.”

The discovery of the drugs in June was only revealed this week.