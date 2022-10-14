A POPULAR pub in Bassaleg opened a pop-up bar made from a shipping containers.

The Friendly Fox in Caerphilly Road is currently under renovation - but that doesn't mean customers can't enjoy a drink, with the venue opening The Den last week.

Emma Young, marketing manager of The Friendly Dox said: “The den was created by the new landlords.

"The inside of the pub is being renovated, and we are reaching a big turning point for the pub itself.

"We are about to start decorating and furnishing, this is when the transformation will really start to take place.

“We are hoping to open at the beginning of November, updates and a final date will be posted across socials as soon as we have them.”

The Den serves food, alcohol, tea, coffee, and snacks from the cargo container - which has been a hit with customers.

Ms Young added: “We met lots of new and old friends of The Fox across the course of the weekend and we couldn’t have asked for better support from the locals.

“The opening was extremely successful, we opened at 2.30pm and although we were unlucky with the weather Friday afternoon, business picked up once the weather cleared up.

“Many people want to come and see what had been done to the beer garden and get a feel for the new look Fox.”

The Den is situated next to the newly refurbished beer garden and will be open from Wednesday to Sunday with opening hours reduced in the winter months.

The new secluded space is a permanent edition to the site and will be open Wednesday to Sunday between 2pm and 9pm.

Ms Young added: “Something we look forward to is offering a takeaway or collection option all year around, The Den is an inviting space for friends and family to enjoy a drink and something to eat.

“During the summer months we except the area to be busy as it's in a perfect position to enjoy sunsets and sundowns.”