FANS of Netflix hit Sex Education have been thrilled to spot stars filming the show's next season across Gwent.

The popular programme is filmed across South Wales, with the former Caerleon Campus acting as a key location. And it looks like Gwent will again be front and centre in the forthcoming fourth season, with cast members spotted filming in Ebbw Vale, the Wye Valley, and Abergavenny.

Sex Education's stars spotted filming picture: Lottie

One fan, Lottie, had a surprise encounter to her holiday when she came across the film crew in Abergavenny.

She said: "It was quite surreal to be honest, I was only there for a short holiday and as a film student it was quite amusing to stumble across a film set in a car park on holiday from university!

"On our way into Abergavenny we actually drove past the village hall they were using and it was rather surreal to see it all lit up and see the actors standing around.

"We also accidentally found them setting up for another scene outside Abergavenny and unloading some old style cars!

"All in all it was incredibly amusing and quite exciting to know it was all happening around me!"

Filming is way underway for season 4 picture: Lottie

One user @__tylerjames tweeted: "does that mean Gillian Anderson is in ebbw vale ???????????."

A Netflix representative confirmed that filming will continue into early 2023.

Several locations have been used in previous seasons of the hit comedy – drama, showing off the beautiful Welsh countryside of the Wye Valley and South Wales.

The Wye Valley is where Eric ‘lives’ in Old Farm House Mews, if you fancy using the running track used by Otis head down to Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran and if you want to take a dip where the stars swam check out Newport’s International Sport Village.

Sex Education picture: Netflix

In an interview with Radio Times, producer Jon Jennings said: “We knew it shouldn’t be shot in London.

“That was the first thing even before future episodes were written.

“It was definitely not going to be London-based show.

“We wanted it to be different, we didn’t want it to be Grange Hill or Ackley Bridge, we just wanted it to have that John Hughes influence of green and happiness to it

“All our locations are un-filmed locations, which we pride ourselves on.

“You won’t see that on telly, I don’t think.”