ASDA has launched a new ‘winter warmer’ campaign to support customers and community groups struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The superstore is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll with unlimited tea and coffee for £1 all day, every day throughout November and December.

The new ‘winter warmer’ initiative will run alongside the 'kids eat for £1' offer which is already hugely popular.

Here are the four stores in Gwent which will be running the offer.

ASDA, Newport Docks, Newport

Located in Pillgwenlly near the Newport Passport Office, this store will run the offer in the upstairs café.

ASDA

An elderly customer enjoying soup and a warm drink. Picture: Asda

Over 60s can enjoy the £1 offer from 8.30am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday and Sunday between 10am–4pm

ASDA, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale

This store located at Lakeside Retail Park in Nantyglo will also run the campaign in their café in Brynmawr.

Opening hours are 8.30am-6pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm, Sunday

ASDA, Caerphilly Town Centre, Caerphilly

The store located near the town centre on Pontygwindly Road will run the ‘Winter Warmer’ initiative in their café.

Opening times are Monday to Saturday, 7am until 10pm and Sunday, 10am until 4pm.

The store is offering a quieter hour between 2pm and 3pm.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit everybody in different ways, and research shows that people aged 65 to 74 are £163 per month worse off compared to this time last year.

ASDA

Elderly customers being served tea and coffee at ASDA. Picture: ASDA

This research is aligning with findings from Age UK who estimate that 2.8 million older households will still be living in fuel poverty this winter despite the government freezing the energy price cap.

Moshia Issa, Asda’s Co-owner said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

“We have already been able to serve over half a million meals through our kids eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we are hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

“Meanwhile the cost-of-living grant programme led by Asda’s charity campaign The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

The supermarket is also running a ‘Community Cuppa’ campaign in its cafes by creating space for community groups, who may otherwise struggle to meet due to rising energy costs.

Spaces will be available on weekdays in November and December, from 2pm to 6pm and all community group members who visit will receive unlimited free tea or coffee.