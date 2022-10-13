DYNAMIC duo Georgia Ball and Emma Hathaway were all smiles as they walked away from the South Wales Health & Care Awards with the Carer in the Home crown.

The University of South Wales-backed event saw 16 awards handed out at Rougemont School in Newport, and one of those went to the ND Care & Support pair.

Providing outstanding service is all in a day’s work for Georgia and Emma, who have worked in the care sector for a number of years.

Working in domiciliary and palliative care, the duo always encourage service users to be as independent as possible and reach their potential.

Showing empathy and respect, they communicate honestly with those they help, their families and management at ND Care & Support to ensure expectations are not just met but exceeded.

To win the award, the pair got the better of Daniel Norton, a member of the team at Accomplish Group for more than a decade, and domiciliary carer Julie Spencer of My Care My Home.

Coleg Gwent sponsored the Carer in the Home category and faculty director for care and community studies Gary Handley was on hand to give the winners their accolade.