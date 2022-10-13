CHARITY worker Kerry Lewis was crowned the winner of the Care Hero Award at this year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards.
She scooped the accolade during a glittering ceremony sponsored by the University of South Wales at Rougemont School in Newport.
Some 16 awards were handed out on the night, as the achievements of the region’s healthcare heroes were celebrated in front of a packed crowd.
For Kerry, winning the Monmouthshire Building Society-backed prize was a reward for the dedication and commitment she gives to Newport charity Pobl.
Pobl is a group of companies offering great homes, care and support that make a difference to people's lives.
Support worker Kerry goes above and beyond for the people she helps on behalf of the charity.
She’s known for being proactive and changing lives for the better, helping to build the confidence and skills of individuals so that they’re better placed to live independently.
In winning her award, Kerry fought off stiff competition from experienced carer Elizabeth Clarke and Daniel Milosevic, a hardworking, caring and exceptional paramedic.
Kerry received her honour from Monmouthshire Building Society chief risk officer Julian Bill.
