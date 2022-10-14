ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board’s Peer Mentor Development Team added another accolade to their list of achievements at the South Wales Health & Care Awards.
The awards, which had the University of South Wales as its headline sponsor, celebrated the great and good of the region’s healthcare industry, and that included the peer mentor crew.
A number of the team’s peer support workers – known as PSWs – were present at Rougemont School in Newport as they received the National Grid-backed Mental Health Award.
The Peer Mentor Development Team is the first of its kind in Wales, having been set-up in 2020 to employ and support paid PSWs across the mental health directorate of Aneurin Bevan UHB.
The PSWs support service users by sharing their own experiences of mental health issues and inspiring hope and recovery.
The trailblazing team are making a demonstrable difference to people struggling with their mental health.
The team’s success saw them edge out fellow finalists Sharon Sommerfield, a nursery nurse who is part of the perinatal community mental health team in Cardiff, and Gareth Strangemore-Jones and Enfys Jones of Alchemy Life Therapy.
The winners accepted their award from Sean Sullivan of category sponsors National Grid, the new name for Western Power Distribution.
