OUTSTANDING levels of commitment and a caring approach is what the South Wales Health & Care Awards judges were looking for when they picked the winner of the Volunteer of the Year title.

In Megan Jones, Dr Sabine Maguire and Stephen Marshall, the awards, whose headline sponsor was the University of South Wales, had three finalists vying for the top volunteer prize who fitted the bill.

And, in the end, it was Megan, who volunteers for Sparkle, the charity partner of Serennu Children’s Centre in High Cross, that bagged the Monmouthshire Building Society-sponsored gong.

Regular childhood trips to the centre for physio and occupational therapy led Megan to become a volunteer for Sparkle.

The charity provides specialist leisure activities and clubs for youngsters with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties.

Members of Sparkle charity

Megan volunteers at Medicinema, a state-of-the-art auditorium with 50 seats which provides access to cinema screenings for patients.

Dr Maguire is the founder of Sparkle and led the 10-year campaign to found and fund Serennu Children’s Centre.

A dedicated individual who gives up his time to volunteer with St John Cymru, Stephen runs the youth section and assists with adult classes.

Meanwhile, Megan accepted her award from Monmouthshire Building Society’s chief risk officer Julian Bill.