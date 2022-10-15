NEWPORT’S Rosedale House is a relative newcomer to the care home community but that didn’t stop it being named Care Home of the Year at the South Wales Health & Care Awards.
The local authority residence for young people who need medium to long-term support had only been open a short while when Covid turned the world upside down.
However, the management and staff continued to provide an excellent level of care during the most uncertain of times, creating a settled, safe and nurturing environment in which children are supported and encouraged to succeed.
Providing care to children aged 11 to 18, supporting their education and mental health, and looking after those suffering from Covid has been part and parcel of the Rosedale experience.
They put in an unbelievable effort to give their young people the best chances of success at a time when they couldn’t go to school or see their families.
Members of Monmouthshire Freemasons, sponsors of the Care Home of the Year award at the South Wales Health and Care Awards
It was Tim Parr of category sponsors Freemasons of Monmouthshire who handed them their award at the University of South Wales-backed event hosted by Rougemont School in Newport.
Having to settle for runner-up spots were Bethany Residential Home near Chepstow and Fields Care Home in Newport.
