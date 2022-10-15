ST JOSEPH’S Hospital were celebrating at the South Wales Health & Care Awards once again after being named winners of the Best Place to Work Award.

The success follows that of the advanced diagnostic team at the Newport hospital, which received the innovation in patient care in the private health sector accolade last year.

The best place to work prize, sponsored by Direct Nursing Services, is new for 2022 and the judging panel opted for St Joseph’s over St David’s Hospice Care and Severn View Residential Home.

The award was one of 16 handed out to the region’s healthcare heroes at the University of South Wales-backed event hosted by Rougemont School in Newport.

Management at St Joseph’s, which can trace its roots back to the 1940s, continuously strive to improve the employee journey.

Staff from St Joseph's Hospital pick up the Best Place to Work Award at the South Wales Health & Care Awards from Rebecca Lewis of category sponsor Direct Nursing Services

A big emphasis is placed on the wellbeing of employees, with a dedicated garden providing space to step away, staff discounts and light-hearted themed days.

With more than 160 leading consultants, supported by a dedicated nursing team and state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities, patients experience exceptional healthcare

Rebecca Lewis, development manager of category sponsors Direct Nursing Services, was on hand to give the award to the St Joseph’s representatives.

