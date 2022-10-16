ANY one of the three finalists in the running for the Contribution to Covid-19 Response gong at the South Wales Health & Care Awards would have been a deserving winner.

Ultimately, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board-sponsored award went to Moira Bevan, who edged out Dr David Hepburn and St John Ambulance Cymru.

Moira, head of the Infection Prevention Team (IPT) at Aneurin Bevan UHB, has, as you would expect, been incredibly busy since the pandemic started in early 2020.

South Wales Health & Care Awards. Contribution to Covid-19 Response winner Moira Bevan with Nicola Prygodzicz, CEO of category sponsor Aneurin Bevan UHB

In that time, Moira has worked tirelessly, leading a team of nurses in the hospital and the community, and providing feedback for the Welsh Parliament.

She has given expert advice in the placement of patients with Covid to minimise risk and the spread of the disease, while constantly reviewing these processes as case numbers increase or reduce.

Intensive care consultant Dr Hepburn has been praised for outstanding work during the pandemic, both in terms of raising awareness in the media and caring for patients on his ward.

St John Ambulance Cymru has played a major role during the pandemic, whether through helping with the vaccination roll out to supporting the Welsh Ambulance Service and health boards.

After hearing her name being announced as a winner at the University of South Wales-backed event, hosted by Rougemont School in Newport, Moira was presented with her award by Nicola Prygodzicz, the CEO of Aneurin Bevan UHB.