AFTER being part of the St David’s Clinic team that triumphed at last year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards, Dr Raj Ganesan claimed individual success this time around.
Dr Ganesan overcame the challenge of Wellspring Medical Centre’s Dr Kasim Ramzan and Dr Charlotte Keigwin, of Court Road Surgery, to lift the GP of the Year crown.
The award was sponsored by Newport funeral directors Tovey Bros, and managing director James Tovey was on hand at Rougemont School to present Dr Ganesan with his accolade.
This year’s ceremony, backed by headline sponsors University of South Wales, saw a total of 16 awards given to some of the most dedicated healthcare workers in the region.
Dr Ganesan has gone more than the extra mile in the service of his patients.
Conscientious and assiduous when providing support to patients, he also works hard behind the scenes to press the Welsh Government for e-prescriptions to improve the efficiency of communications between GP practices and pharmacies, and tackle hold-ups and blockages in the provision of prescriptions.
He is known for being very approachable and people feel they can discuss anything with him. He takes the time to give patients a better understanding of their illnesses, along with ways to treat them, and ensures they always have their medications.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here