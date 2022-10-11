PUBLIC Health Wales scooped the Health Marketing Campaign of the Year gong at the South Wales Health & Care awards.

They were the first winners during this year’s University of South Wales-backed event, hosted by Rougemont School in Newport, beating St John Ambulance Cymru and NHS Wales.

Public Health Wales launched its Covid-19 Wellbeing Campaign to address the negative impact of coronavirus on the mental, physical and social wellbeing of people in Wales.

This followed a call by many charities and human rights experts warning that emergency isolation measures to tackle Covid-19 would put disabled, vulnerable and older people at risk, as well as having an increased negative impact on the wider public mental and physical wellbeing.

Public Health Wales also launched a new microsite, offering a wealth of information on the practical support available.