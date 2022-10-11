RADIOLOGY nurse Hazel Tiller – runner-up at the 2021 South Wales Health & Care Awards last year – is this year’s winner of the Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year prize.

Having missed out on the excellence in customer care in the private healthcare sector gong, Hazel ace edged out Direct Nursing Services duo Lizzie Carrol and Marcia Imola this time around.

Hazel offers an extraordinary level of care to patients entering the cancer care pathway and regularly gives up her own time to support them.

She supports patients with services such as peripherally inserted central catheters, ports which make intravenous treatments easier and liver biopsies.

Her exemplary behaviour improves the quality and experience of care provided to patients at St Joseph’s Hospital.

Kindness, care and compassion are vital in a role like Hazel’s and this hardworking nurse is regarded as one of the best.

Hazel Tiller, left, receives the Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year award from Cathy Parsons of category sponsor LOCALiQ at the South Wales Health & Care Awards. Also pictured is presenter Sian Lloyd

She collected her award at the University of South Wales-backed event from Cathy Parsons, who was representing category sponsors LOCALiQ.

Hazel’s success came soon after she and employers St Joseph’s Hospital had been celebrating winning the Best Place to Work Award.

