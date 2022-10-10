MAIR Elliott’s lobbying for improved services and increased awareness for others in her position was recognised with the Health Campaigner of the Year title at the South Wales Health & Care Awards.
Newsquest’s Alicia Duggan was on hand to pick up the award on her behalf, with Ceri Harding of category sponsor Nuffield Health presenting the prize at Rougemont School in Newport.
The ceremony, which had the University of South Wales as its headline sponsor, honoured the great and good of the region’s healthcare heroes.
Mair lives with autism and has been battling mental illness since she was 14.
Despite her personal struggles, she’s directed her energies towards campaigning for improved services and increased awareness for others in the same circumstances.
She contributes to a wide range of charities and organisations, including Hafal, Wales’ largest service provider to people with mental illness.
The category had pitted Mair against fellow health campaigner Bethan Mair Williams, who was made to settle for a runner-up spot on this occasion.
Bethan has tirelessly campaigned for a system in Wales to allow healthcare staff to speak out safely without the fear of reprisal.
She has held meetings with MPs and is a senior member of the DoNoHarmWales network of ex-NHS staff.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here