A FORMER chapel in Abersychan that used to be a Salvation Army headquarters, and more recently was home to a drugs farm, has been sold at auction.
Described as a "detached and internally dilapidated building of traditional construction" by Paul Fosh Auctions, the building had most recently been used as a place to cultivate cannabis.
The building, which also used to be a chapel, was sold at an auction for £51,000 - the guide price was £47,000.
The lot attracted attention, with 11 bids made by four separate bidders.
Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The property offers a large entertainment space with a mezzanine level, utility area and toilets.
"Subject to the relevant consents the property may make an ideal development for a range of new uses.
"It is located in the town of Abersychan which lies within the boundaries of the historic county of Monmouthshire and the preserved county of Gwent.
"Abersychan is in the narrow northern section of the Afon Lwyd valley."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here