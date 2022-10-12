A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TROY ERIC BOWYER, 30, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on June 4.

He must complete a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order, and must pay £920 in a fine, costs and compensation.

ROBERT LEWIS, 70, of Marion Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Commercial Road with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on September 11.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Heroin and cocaine dealer jailed

TIA MORGAN, 18, of no fixed abode, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Broadmead Park on September 11.

NATHAN HALE, 30, of Hereford Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 209 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Beaufort Road, Tredegar, on March 26.

He was fined £305 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

DANIEL BOYLAND, 30, of Coronation Street, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042, Newport, on June 4.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SHANE DAVIES, 27, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on West Avenue on May 30.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMIE HEMINGWAY, 30, of Brynglas, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the at A468 in Machen on September 10.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DANIEL FROST, 31, of Melin Gwlan, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Mill Road on April 16.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

CERI WILLIAMS, 49, of Commercial Road, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted public disorder in Blackwood on July 21.

She was ordered to pay £76 in costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN INNES-MARSH, 20, of Newton Road, Cadbury Heath, South Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, with a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 29.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

DORIAN TOMAS MATHERS, 33, of Tre Newydd, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.