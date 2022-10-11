GWENT Police have renewed their appeal to locate two people they want to speak to in connection with a theft.
The incident took place last month at a shop in Pengam, near Blackwood.
During the theft, £1,500 worth of items were stolen.
"If you can help, please call 101 or contact us on social media quoting 2200296402," a police spokesperson said.
