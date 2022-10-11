A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking allegations.
David Heath, 56, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, denied possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of diazepam.
His not guilty pleas were entered during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Heath is due to face trial on July 6, 2023 and it is expected to last two days.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
