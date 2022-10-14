A DEVELOPER building hundreds of new homes on a former factory in the heart of Newport invited nearby pupils for an exclusive look at the site.

Pupils at St Michael's RC Primary School in Baldwin Court paid an educational visit to the Royal Victoria Court site being developed by Lovell on the land once occupied by Whiteheads factory.

Building work on more than 500 affordable homes is well underway in partnership with Tirion Homes, Melin Homes and Welsh Government at the cost of £85million.

27 students from the local primary school were invited to attend the session at the Royal Victoria Court with lessons in housebuilding and health and safety.

Donna Davies, from St. Michael’s R C Primary School, said: “The site visit was an informative day filled with exciting activities and was a brilliant introduction in class to the building industry.

“The students had great discussions about the different jobs and processes involved in building a house.”

The Royal Victoria Court site on Mendalgief Road. Picture: Google

After the presentation, students were given PPE to wear in preparation for the next activity and were then assigned job roles such as Quantity Surveyor, Health and Safety Manager and Laborer.

They were then tasked with building a miniature home using the lessons they had learnt earlier in the day.

Dosbarth Glas, who also teaches at St Michael’s, added: “The children were also able to see how vast the site was and even got to stand next to a huge machine and see it move.

“The activity to build a roof on the house was fun and the children loved taking part in the practical side.

“It was great to be involved with a big company working in our local area and we hope to share more experiences with them in the future. Many thanks to Lovell from St Michael's R C Primary School.”

Pupils from St Michaels were invited to the site to learn about house building industry Picture: Google

Royal Victoria Court is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Tirion Homes and with support from Welsh Government.

The development will consist of 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes and 234 affordable homes for rent with Tirion Homes.

This will be alongside an additional 30 properties for low-cost home ownership through Melin Homes.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell was delighted to work with the school and teaching the children about house building.

She added: “Engaging with the local community is something that is incredibly important to us at Lovell.

“We were delighted to help the children learn more about the housebuilding industry and we are incredibly pleased to hear that they enjoyed the day so much.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the community in the future.”