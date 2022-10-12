A MAN has appeared in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Jerome Winter, 21, of East Dock Road, Newport, faces allegations of being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs between September 26 and October 7.

The defendant has also been charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

Winter is due to appear before the crown court on November 7.

The defendant was remanded in custody.