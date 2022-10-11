PRIMARK is recalling a number of children’s products as they have been found to release trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde.

The levels emitted by the plates are higher than EU regulation permitted levels.

Primark has issued a recall of its Winnie the Pooh Plate, Bunny Character wooden plate, Bear character wooden plate, and rainbow wood plate.

In a statement, the store said the products “do not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.”

The products can be returned to Primark for a full refund without proof of purchase or a receipt.

Primark

A Primark spokesman said: “It has come to our attention that the Primark children’s dining products “Winnie the Pooh Plate”, “Bunny Character Wooden Plate”, “Bear Character Wooden Plate” and “Rainbow Wood Plate”, which are pictured above, do not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

“The products have been found to release trace amounts of Lead and Formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels.

“The products have been on sale in our stores in the UK from October 7, 2021 (Bunny Character Wooden Plate and Bear Character Wooden Plate), May 29, 2022 (Winnie the Pooh Plate and Rainbow Wood Plate).

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are conducting a voluntary recall and invite you to return these products to any Primark store in the UK for a full refund.

“You will not be required to provide proof of purchase or a receipt in order to receive a refund.”

Primark branches in Gwent: