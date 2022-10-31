Oldwalls are a collection of luxury wedding venues. They offer quality assurance, uncompromising style and first class service. The Oldwalls are a collection of unique properties, transformed into the wedding venue of your dreams. Their flagship, Oldwalls Gower, has been voted ‘Best Wedding Venue in Wales’ for 3 consecutive years.

At the helm of the wedding industry in Wales for a decade, the Oldwalls collection is renowned throughout the UK as a leading wedding brand.

Oldwalls started about 14 years ago with Oldwalls Gower. The venue used to be a family farm and from there it grew into holiday cottages.

“The local farmer’s daughter wanted to get married, so they used one of the fields. This sparked the idea of turning it into a wedding venue.”

About five years ago, the business started looking to expand into the venue they now have called Fairyhill. This was initially a restaurant that still operated as one for the first year. However, weddings were what they were most experienced in, so they decided to keep it just purely as a wedding venue rather than both the venue and the restaurant.

Oldwalls never anticipated that the company would expand as quickly as it did. They had the opportunity to expand to their second venue Fairyhill and now they have the same opportunity with their brand new venue Sant Ffraed House. They are expanding rapidly and are very likely to open a fourth venue next year. It is a super exciting time for the company.

“Last year we took over the Sant Ffraed House and we started doing weddings there from the 1st of June this year.”

Speaking on the new venue, Managing Director Andrew Hole says he is delighted that weddings can get back on track since being held up by covid.

“It’s no secret that the wedding and events industry has been one of the most badly disrupted. We have had to postpone over 500 weddings across the group during the past 18 months and some couples are on their third or fourth date! As we’ve prioritised the business on the books, we are extremely limited in terms of accommodating newly engaged couples, especially if they are looking for weekends in 2022 and so we sought a solution to provide more choice. A wedding is a rite-of-passage and there is a pent-up demand due to couples not wishing to book during lockdown, abroad wedding plans disrupted and of course couples are getting engaged every day. All quality venues across Wales are pretty much fully booked for the next two years - a new wedding venue is just what Wales needs!”

Find out more about the new venue here.

One of the main factors that has driven the brands expansion is the incredible team of people behind Oldwalls collection. From the kitchen team to the front of house, everyone from the first point the client walks through the door, the first consultation with out enquires team, right through to the end – the experiences with our staff makes it feel like family. It’s definitely the team that makes Oldwalls the business it is today.

Oldwalls have a list of local suppliers who they always recommend to our clients, some local businesses in the Gower and Swansea and also Newport and Cardiff as well, especially with Sant Ffraed House. In terms of the chefs, they all use local produce and do a signature look throughout all the venues. We try and be as local as we can and support local businesses.

Find out more information or book your dream wedding venue here.